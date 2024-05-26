Liv Morgan's message ahead of WWE RAW after winning title

Liv Morgan cut short Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship reign at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Their bout kicked off the main card with a great angle involving The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

Although The Man can be deemed as the bigger star between the two competitors, Liv Morgan is the centerpiece of an even bigger story. It makes all the sense in the world for WWE to book her as a strong champion before the inevitable return of Rhea Ripley.

A day after defeating Lynch inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia, Morgan took to X (formerly Twitter), reminding fans that she was their new Women's World Champion of Monday Night RAW.

"Woke up this morning your NEW Womens World Champion 😈… cry about it," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley had injured Morgan last year and upon her return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Liv was adamant on getting revenge on Mami. She finally returned the favor to Rhea on RAW after WrestleMania last month. There were talks that WWE had planned for the two women to face each other at SummerSlam this year, but things did not pan out accordingly with Ripley getting injured.

Becky Lynch will invoke her rematch clause on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch informed Byron Saxton post-match this past Saturday night that she does not care about Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, or their issues with one another, but she will be getting her rematch against the new Women's World Champion.

But that is only on Monday night RAW. For now, the 29-year-old is basking in the glory as this marks her second world title win in the sports entertainment giant. This victory was understandably a very emotional moment for her.

Liv Morgan had previously won the same title (earlier known as the SmackDown Women's Championship) from Ronda Rousey. The two women were embroiled in a feud after Liv had cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in 2022. Their rivalry culminated in an Extreme Rules match.

After parting ways with WWE last year, the ex-UFC star opened up about that particular match; Rousey intended to use thumbtacks in the closing moments, revealing that she had planned it with Liv Morgan.