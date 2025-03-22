  • home icon
Liv Morgan says top WWE star "needs to learn how to blow"

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 22, 2025 19:32 GMT
Liv Morgan is the former WWE Women
Liv Morgan is the former WWE Women's World Champion. [Pictures credit: Morgan's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been unhinged, directing sharp words toward several individuals heading into WrestleMania 41. Recently, Cathy Kelley fell victim to the former Women's World Champion's unhinged remarks.

On the February 24, 2025, edition of RAW, Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In this week's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, The Miracle Kid secured a big win over Jade Cargill.

Following the Friday night show, Liv Morgan shared a video on Instagram alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Cathy Kelley. In the clip, all three women were seen blowing on dandelions and making wishes.

However, the backstage interviewer's attempt was notably loud. Using a playful pun, the former Women's World Champion claimed that Cathy Kelley needed to learn how to "blow."

"Make a wish 😚 Cathy needs to learn how to blow 🙄," Morgan wrote.

The 36-year-old personality immediately responded in the comments that she had wished on a dandelion to stay away from Liv Morgan.

"i wished to get away from you," Kelley commented.
Check out Güerita's IG post below:

WWE veteran comments on Liv Morgan suffering bruises and scars on her body

Dutch Mantell recently commented on wrestlers enduring pain to entertain fans, referencing The Miracle Kid's visible injury. The veteran specifically addressed WWE cameras showing the nasty cut on Morgan's midsection caused by Bianca Belair's hair whip at Elimination Chamber and even by Rhea Ripley's kendo stick attack during live events in Germany.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the erstwhile Zeb Colter acknowledged Liv Morgan's good looks and then conveyed his opposition to women's blood in wrestling. He believed that such violence would not increase ticket sales.

"Well, first of all, Liv Morgan's a good-looking woman. She's a very nice, attractive woman, and as far as me, I wanna see them in the ring but I don't wanna see them all messed up. If somebody said, 'What about the women bleeding?' I would have said, 'No, hell no. We don't need to do that.' I don't think that sells you any tickets," Mantell said.
Fans will have to wait and see if Liv and Raquel will be in action, defending their Women's Tag Team Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
