Liv Morgan sends six-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has shared a cryptic message on social media ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW in Montreal, Canada. The veteran returned from a hiatus from the company as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January.

Morgan was not booked for a match at The Show of Shows but was present for RAW after WrestleMania. She attacked Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was written off from television for several months due to a brutal attack by The Eradicator last year.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of the red brand, WWE's official X (formerly Twitter) account promoted that Rhea Ripley will be responding to Liv Morgan's attack. Morgan reacted to the post and stated that she could not wait to hear what the Women's World Champion had to say.

"I can’t wait to find out 😍", she wrote.

You can check out Morgan's response to the post below:

Liv Morgan shares advice for couples in WWE

WWE RAW star Liv Morgan recently gave some advice for her fellow superstars who are dating each other.

There are many examples of happy couples on the promotion's main roster. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are dating and have their own reality show on Hulu. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are also together and the power couple are two of the most important superstars in the company.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Morgan noted that it is important for couples to not be around each other all the time. She suggested couples travel to the events in separate vehicles to get healthy breaks from each other.

"A drive for WWE couples specifically, I mean, I don't know. Maybe you want to ride separately. That's a lot of time together. That's together at home, that's together at work, that's together on five-hour car rides, that's together on the airplane, I'm kidding. Maybe I'm not kidding. Maybe have a riding buddy and ride with someone else. Get some break time, and get to miss each other a little bit," said Liv Morgan. [From 02:12 - 02:39]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has recently claimed that she wanted Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day but the RAW star refused. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Morgan and Ripley plays out moving forward on WWE RAW.

