Liv Morgan sends taunting message following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan sent a taunting message following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The 30-year-old had a strong showing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night, but Bianca Belair picked up the victory.

The Judgment Day star shared a new photo shoot with her stablemates Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio following this week's edition of the red brand. Rodriguez and Morgan captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Bianca Belair and Naomi in the main event of last week's episode of RAW.

The Women's Tag Team Champions posed with Dominik Mysterio for several photos, and Morgan added a middle finger emoji as well in her Instagram post below.

Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW. Ripley's title reign came to a stunning end last night on the red brand, as IYO SKY defeated The Eradicator to win the title.

The Genius of the Sky is now scheduled to defend the title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 in April. Morgan poked fun at Ripley last night on social media after her former rival lost her title.

Liv Morgan claims she retired popular WWE star

RAW star Liv Morgan recently claimed she retired Becky Lynch from in-ring competition.

The Man has not been seen since losing to Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. The promotion shared a video of the Women's Tag Team Champions rewatching last year's Women's Elimination Chamber match, and Morgan humorously claimed that she retired Lynch.

"I retired her. Ha ha ha! (...) Happy retirement, Bex. I hope you're doing well. Do I think she expected to be beaten by Liv Morgan and then to be retired by Liv Morgan? No, but that's her fault," Morgan expressed. [From 07:34 to 08:03]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Morgan and Rodriguez were initially accused of being responsible for Jade Cargill's attack last year on WWE SmackDown. However, the 32-year-old returned at Elimination Chamber and attacked Naomi. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the Women's Tag Team Champions at WWE WrestleMania 41.

