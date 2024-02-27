Liv Morgan sends two-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has shared a two-word message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will feature the fallout from Elimination Chamber 2024.

Morgan went on hiatus from the company for several months last year but finally returned as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. She made it to the final two superstars but was eliminated by Bayley. The Role Model has selected her former stablemate, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, as her opponent at WrestleMania XL.

Becky Lynch emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber match after hitting Liv Morgan with a Manhandle Slam. The 29-year-old has vowed to be on a 'revenge tour' but has come up short, so far.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Morgan took to social media to send a two-word message to fans. She shared her iconic "watch me" catchphrase as seen in her post below.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan shares advice for WWE couples

WWE has several power couples and Liv Morgan recently shared some advice for all of them.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview earlier this month, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared an interesting piece of advice for couples who work together in the professional wrestling industry. The RAW star suggested finding someone else to travel with so you aren't spending all day with your significant other.

"Advice for WWE couples specifically. I mean, I don't know. Maybe you want to ride together separately. That's a lot of time together. That's together at home, that's together at work, that's together on a five-hour car rides, that's together on the airplane. I'm kidding. Maybe I'm not kidding. Maybe have a riding buddy and ride with someone else. Get some break time, and get to miss each other a little bit." [From 02:12 to 02:39]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were a popular tag team last year and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship. Raquel Rodriguez also recently returned from a hiatus and competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match as well this past Saturday night. Only time will tell if the former champions will ever reunite as a tag team on WWE television.

Have you enjoyed Liv Morgan's return so far? Who would you like to see her battle at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.