Liv Morgan sends warning to The White Rabbit ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently warned "The White Rabbit" not to interfere in her match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been dropping clues on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown that involve a "White Rabbit." Most fans believe the "White Rabbit" will be a returning WWE Superstar, with many almost certain it will be Bray Wyatt. The latest clues have hinted at "The White Rabbit" appearing at Extreme Rules next Saturday.

Speaking to the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Morgan expressed her desire to figure out who "The White Rabbit" is at Extreme Rules.

"I think we all have been like, you know, getting the QR codes, putting together all the little Easter eggs, trying to figure out what is going on. And, honestly, I mean, if I don't find out I won't be mad because it's been fun. I love a little scavenger hunt. But I think we're all intrigued," she said. (16:42 - 17:00)

However, the SmackDown Women's Champion sent a clear warning to "The White Rabbit" ahead of the event.

"I think we're all ready to see what is going on. Just not during my match though. Just whatever it is, don't happen during my match... Yeah, let's leave the ladies out of it unless it's a woman," she added. (16:59 - 17:17)

Another WWE Superstar is also confused about the identity of The White Rabbit

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is not the only superstar who has spoken about The White Rabbit mystery. In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Raquel Rodriguez revealed that she has also been following the clues WWE has dropped.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion stated that she was as confused and lost as all the fans.

"Honestly, I am just as confused and lost as you all are. I am doing the same thing with the QR codes. I'm trying to figure it out! There are so many, um, ideas of who it could be out there, right? Like, of course, it could be... Really anything, honestly! I don't know. I can't even give you my theory because I am just as confused as you guys are (laughs)," she said.

