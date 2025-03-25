Liv Morgan shares hilarious new nickname for Dominik Mysterio following reunion

Liv Morgan gave Dominik Mysterio a hilarious new nickname following WWE RAW. The 30-year-old and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

There has been some tension within The Judgment Day in recent weeks, but that appears to be water under the bridge. Finn Balor reunited with Dominik Mysterio after Penta refused to join the faction last night on WWE RAW and claimed the group was back on the same page earlier today.

A wrestling fan shared an adorable video of a dog dressed up as Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan reacted to the clip today on social media and provided a hilarious new nickname. You can check out the video of the dog dressed up as The Judgment Day star in the post below.

"Dogminik Mysterio 🐶," she wrote.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi last month to become the Women's Tag Team Champions for a third time. Morgan defeated Jade Cargill this past Friday night on SmackDown, and it was the former AEW star's first pinfall loss in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio used to be in a storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley but betrayed The Eradicator at SummerSlam last year to align with Morgan. Mysterio is rumored to be competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Vince Russo claims WWE dropped the ball with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's relationship

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the promotion dropped the ball with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's storyline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed the company missed an opportunity with The Judgment Day's storyline on RAW. He referenced Mysterio trying to reunite with Rhea Ripley and noted that nothing ever came of it.

"Bro, they dropped the ball with Liv and Dominik. Remember when Dominik was trying to make up with Rhea Ripley on that pay-per-view? It never went anywhere. I don't feel sorry for them. They never put any effort into this group. All they do is Dominik goes out there everytime and interferes in the matches. This group has zero, zero juice, man." [From 04:47 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Morgan is not currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the popular star in the weeks ahead.

