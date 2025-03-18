Liv Morgan shares Judgment Day update without key member

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and Dominik Mysterio is her boyfriend. JD McDonagh is currently absent from television but surprisingly remains on Liv's good side. But what about Finn Bálor?

Ad

On RAW, Finn Bálor locked horns with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in an attempt to win the prestigious belt. However, The Prince failed. 'Dirty' Dom interfered in his favor, but Mysterio inadvertently cost Bálor's chances when he delayed the former Universal Champion from capitalizing on the situation.

Taking to Instagram, Liv Morgan shared a snap with Raquel Rodriguez. They were standing in front of a graffiti-filled wall. Each member of the Judgment Day was mentioned on the wall, with Bálor and Carlito being excluded.

Ad

Trending

While the former United States Champion has always been portrayed as an outsider in the group, Finn Bálor is the oldest remaining member. The former Universal Champion has been at odds with 'Dirty' Dom of late, but the latter has made attempts to work things out. However, after Bálor's loss to Breakker and Mysterio's involvement, could an implosion be on the way?

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Check out Liv Morgan's Instagram post here .

Ad

Ad

The Judgment Day may be out of the Intercontinental Championship picture for now, as Penta stopped their attack on Bron Breakker post-match.

Breakker and Penta stood face-to-face to end the show, potentially foreshadowing a title match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

Are Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in for a nightmare at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW a few weeks ago. But they currently do not have challengers for WWE's biggest show of the year.

Ad

Ad

A fan sent a message to her on social media, claiming that Nikki Cross is calling out the former Women's World Champion. She retorted by expressing that if it came down to them in the ring, she would beat Cross.

Interestingly, a major angle involving the Wyatt Sicks was reportedly considered for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Perhaps Morgan's mistake involving the Wyatt Sicks foreshadowed a tag team contest on the grandest spectacle? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Asuka is reportedly penciled in to work a tag team match at the Show of Shows. If she is back in time with Kairi Sane, then the Kabuki Warriors could also issue a challenge to the champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback