Liv Morgan shares video with interesting pet; reveals name

WWE RAW star Liv Morgan shared a heartfelt video today on social media with an interesting pet. The 30-year-old will be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1.

Morgan took to her Instagram story today to share a video with her pet cow. The former Women's World Champion houses two cows, five chickens, a pig, two cats, and two dogs on her farm in Florida called Wonderland Ranch. She shared a video today on her Instagram story of her calling out to her cow, "Melly," and you can check it out by clicking here.

"I know she probably just wondering who tf is yelling but I'm gonna choose to believe she knows her name," wrote Morgan.

Morgan calls out her cow's name on Instagram. [Image credit: Screenshot from Liv Morgan's Instagram story]

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been accused of being responsible for Jade Cargill's attack on the November 22, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown. Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi attacked The Judgment Day stars during this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. Belair and Naomi will be defending their titles against the Judgment Day members next Monday night.

Former WWE writer compliments Liv Morgan on her toughness

Vince Russo praised Liv Morgan after she competed with a nasty wound above her eye earlier this month on WWE RAW.

IYO SKY caught Morgan with a knee to the face during a tag team match on the February 10 edition of the red brand, and she had a gash over her eye following the move. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo praised Morgan for finishing the match and noted that she was very tough.

"Did you see that nasty gash on Liv Morgan's eye, man? Wow! She is tough. I've got to give you that, man! That was a nasty gash on her eye. Did you see how that happened, Chris? I wasn't watching closely enough. I mean, she had like a boxer's cut. I mean, wow! She is tough, man! Morgan is tough for a girl her size, and that was nasty." [From 19:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Morgan had an impressive reign as Women's World Champion before losing the title to Rhea Ripley last month. Only time will tell if she can win the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot against Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41.

