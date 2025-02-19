4 Signs Liv Morgan will win the Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Liv Morgan is among the six participants who will compete at the Women's Elimination Chamber Match for a title shot against Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The former Women's World Champion will need to overcome Roxanne Perez, Bayley, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair, and the returning Alexa Bliss to clinch a title shot at the Grandest Stage of Them All against one of her biggest WWE rivals.

With that in mind, we look at four signs that Liv Morgan will emerge victorious from the Elimination Chamber and go on to main event WrestleMania 41.

#4. Unfinished business

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan had a mega-feud for months. It started at the RAW after 'Mania in April 2024 and lasted through the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6, where the Eradicator re-claimed the title she had to vacate due to a shoulder injury she sustained from Liv's backstage assault at the RAW after 'Mania.

Even though the RAW premiere on Netflix appeared to be the end of their feud, Liv Morgan's victory at Elimination Chamber will lead to a title match at WrestleMania 41, where their rivalry would go full circle and end.

#3. WWE has teased IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan (if Rhea Ripley loses her title after Elimination Chamber)

IYO SKY and Liv have had a feud for months now, with the former Women's Champion even challenging Morgan for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in mid-December, while she also lost the chance to qualify for the Chamber, losing to Morgan in a match where Rhea Ripley got involved and assaulted Liv and Raquel Rodriguez.

With SKY visibly upset afterward, WWE Creative could have her dethrone Rhea Ripley when the two female stars square off for the title on RAW on Monday, March 3. She would then take on Morgan at WrestleMania 41, with the Women's World Championship on the line.

#2. WWE is advertising Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan for the European tour

The two rivals will participate in WWE's European Tour, which will take place in different cities during the latter part of the Road to WrestleMania. As a matter of fact, WWE is advertising a battle between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, who will take on each other four times during the Tour.

Thus, this could be a sign that Morgan will emerge victorious at the Chamber and will face The Eradicator again for the title, this time at WrestleMania 41.

#1. RAW Superstar likely to win since Charlotte Flair is challenging Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair appeared on SmackDown last Friday and made her decision as the Royal Rumble winner, announcing that she will go after Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Thus, it would make sense for WWE Creative to have a RAW superstar win the Chamber and go on to challenge Rhea Ripley at 'Mania. That said, Bayley and Morgan should be considered the favorites to win, even though there has been speculation that the plan is for a title match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at the Showcase of the Immortals.

