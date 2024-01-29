Liv Morgan shows real-life effects of first WWE match in half a year

Liv Morgan returned to WWE last night as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event at Tropicana Field.

Last year, Morgan was the 2nd entrant in the match and went the distance with Rhea Ripley. However, The Judgment Day member eliminated the former champion to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows and is still the reigning Women's World Champion.

Morgan made it to the final two superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble once again this year, but she was unable to win the match. The 29-year-old hit Jade Cargill with an Oblivion to eliminate the former AEW star, but Bayley capitalized on the moment. The Role Model booted Morgan to the floor and won the first Royal Rumble match of her career.

Expand Tweet

Following her return to the company, Liv Morgan took to her Instagram story to show off the effects of her first match back in six months. Morgan had not competed in a bout since she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on July 17, 2023.

"I haven't woken up looking like this in so long. It is what happens when you wrestle for the first time in six months," said Liv Morgan.

You can check out the video on Morgan's Instagram story by clicking here.

Morgan reacts to her Royal Rumble return on Instagram.

Jade Cargill reacts to getting eliminated by Liv Morgan at WWE Royal Rumble

Former AEW star Jade Cargill finally made her WWE in-ring debut during the Women's Royal Rumble match last night.

Cargill debuted with the company during the Kickoff Show for WWE Fastlane in October 2023. She had an impressive showing in the Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Liv Morgan in the final moments.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Jade Cargill noted that she was not expecting to see Liv Morgan tonight. Cargill added that she will keep moving forward, and her goal is to take over WWE's women's division.

"This entire locker room is full of talent. I thought I did my homework, I wasn't expecting Liv Morgan, but clearly, I have to go back, do some more work, and keep it moving. I am one of one, I am number 1, and I'm here to take over this entire women's division," Cargill added. [1:27 - 1:45]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez has made it known that she misses her tag team partner on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Morgan on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Bayley was the right choice to win the Women's Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.