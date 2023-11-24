Liv Morgan is spending Thanksgiving with 38-year-old former WWE star

Liv Morgan might not be on WWE television right now, but she continues documenting her life on social media. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has recently given fans several updates on her whereabouts and is often seen hanging out with CJ Perry (fka Lana).

In fact, the two of them are spending Thanksgiving together. The AEW star tweeted a special message for the occasion, stating that she is celebrating it with Morgan. The two are close friends in real life, with Liv even staying with Perry while taking care of some business in Los Angeles.

The woman formerly known as Lana coupled the tweet with a picture of them seemingly after a trip to the supermarket, as per Liv Morgan's Instagram story.

"#HappyThankgiving spending it with @YaOnlyLivvOnce," tweeted CJ Perry.

Check out the tweet below:

Many other WWE Superstars, including Drew McIntyre and John Cena, sent heartfelt messages this Thanksgiving. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio also expressed their gratitude to each other on Twitter.

Liv Morgan made a public appearance for WWE ahead of Survivor Series

While it is unknown when she will return to the ring, Morgan recently represented WWE at a community event in Chicago. Drew McIntyre and Byron Saxton joined her, as the company provided over 100,000 meals in the city during Thanksgiving Week.

Liv Morgan last wrestled on the July 17 episode of RAW, where Rhea Ripley cost her and Raquel Rodriguez the Women's Tag Team Championship. She was set to face Mami one week later but was assaulted before the match could begin. This was due to a shoulder injury in real life.

Rodriguez recently provided an update on Morgan, claiming that the former Riott Squad is doing well in her recovery and her spirits are high. She also stated that a return could happen sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see how WWE books Liv's return.

