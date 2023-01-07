Liv Morgan tweets a three-word message ahead of the Royal Rumble 2023 Match

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan took to social media to send a three-word message ahead of the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event.

This year's Royal Rumble show will take place in San Antonio, Texas. So far, only a couple of matches have been officially announced for the show, including Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens and LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt.

The participants for the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches are yet to be announced. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Morgan teased being the #1 entrant at the 2023 Rumble, and the WWE Universe can surely expect her to be a part of the match.

The 28-year-old star seems more than prepared for the upcoming Rumble Match. Taking to Twitter, she sent a three-word message.

"Ready to Rumble," Morgan tweeted.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

Liv Morgan wants to raise the stakes in 2023

Liv Morgan is aiming for a highly successful 2023. Last year, she finally won her first-ever championship in WWE.

At the Money in the Bank PLE, Morgan captured the Money in the Bank briefcase. Later on the same night, she cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

Speaking on a previous episode of RAW, Morgan briefly discussed her goals for this year. She aims to be "extreme" and take things to a new level after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to the Baddest Woman on the Planet. Morgan said:

"2023 is all about raising the stakes; it's about being extreme, taking it to the next level. I kind of love the pain. It kind of makes me feel alive, especially after losing my title."

The SmackDown Women's Title is currently held by Charlotte Flair, who recently returned and ended Rousey's title reign. A match between The Queen and The Miracle Kid could potentially take place at some point later this year.

Would you like to see Morgan as the SmackDown Women's Champion once again? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes