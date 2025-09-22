Living Colour responds after CM Punk makes huge change to entrance at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Superstar CM Punk made a massive change to his entrance at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event on September 20, 2025. The Best in the World teamed up with his wife, AJ Lee, at the event.CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been in a heated feud since the former's return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023. Things got worse between them after The Visionary brought his wife, Becky Lynch, into the mix. Following this, Punk brought back his wife and former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, to WWE TV. At Wrestlepalooza, Punk teamed up with Lee to lock horns with Rollins and Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but the contest ultimately ended in The Second City Saint's team's favor after his wife pinned The Man.However, CM Punk made a huge change to his entrance on the show as his music was cut short for AJ Lee's theme song. The husband-wife duo then walked towards the ring together. WWE's official Instagram handle recently uploaded a clip of their entrance, writing that they still couldn't believe Lee and Punk were back in the Stamford-based promotion and making their entrances together.&quot;We still can’t believe we’re seeing @theajmendez and @cmpunk making their entrances together! 👏👏👏 #Wrestlepalooza,&quot; the post read.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post caught American rock band Living Colour's official Instagram handle's attention, and they left a comment on it. The band reacted with several fire emojis. For those unaware, CM Punk's theme, Cult of Personality, is a hit single by Living Colour.&quot;🔥🔥🔥,&quot; they commented.Check out a screenshot of the comment below:Screenshot of Living Colour's comment. [Image credit: WWE's Instagram]CM Punk talked about his WWE retirement plansDuring his recent appearance in a video for GQ, CM Punk replied to a fan asking when he would retire from WWE under one of his YouTube videos. The Second City said that he would hang up his boots on his own terms, claiming that there was still a lot of &quot;work to be done&quot; in his wrestling career. &quot;I’ll f*cking retire whenever I want to. There’s work to be done. And you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone. So shut the f*ck up,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for CM Punk and Seth Rollins' rivalry after Wrestlepalooza.