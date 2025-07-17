"Lock their stupid a** up," "Behind bars" - Liv Morgan's stalker deserves severe punishment, says WWE Hall of Famer

Liv Morgan's name recently made headlines after a fan was arrested outside WWE's Performance Center. While the stalker was charged, JBL believes severe punishment is warranted for the culprit.

In June 2025, a person was arrested for allegedly stalking Liv Morgan outside the Performance Center in Florida. Later, Shawn Chan, the accused, was charged with one count of interstate domestic violence and has been ordered to appear in court in July 2025.

While the accused has not yet been convicted, he could spend at least five years in prison if proven guilty of his crimes, and JBL believes he should be punished. Speaking on Something To Wrestle, the former WWE Champion believes a person responsible for such a horrifying incident should be behind bars.

"I don't care if they have mental disorders or not, lock their stupid a** up; period... I don't care. That's an excuse. They need to be taken care of'; yeah they need to be taken care of behind bars so they don't hurt people that don't deserve to be hurt," JBL said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

While JBL addressed the perpetrators' mental health, Layfield still believes anyone responsible for such actions against an on-screen talent deserves severe punishment.

"I have no sympathy for these guys whatsoever, I mean, it's horrible!... You've got this pretty young girl — young lady — on television, and people feel like they can do something over social media because of the fact that they feel an attachment to this person because they see 'em on television; they feel a relationship to 'em... I feel scared for some of these young people out there that get stalked by these idiots!" JBL said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Has Liv Morgan agreed to Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez's alliance on WWE RAW?

Liv Morgan was scheduled to compete at Evolution in Atlanta, but an unfortunate injury forced her to withdraw for what appears to be the remainder of 2025. In a match with Kairi Sane on WWE RAW, the former Women's World Champion fell awkwardly and injured her shoulder.

In her absence, Finn Balor suggested that Roxanne Perez replace Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's partner when Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis wanted to take the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day.

Ahead of WWE Evolution in Atlanta, Liv Morgan sent a message to the new tag team and wished them luck ahead of their title defense against three other tag teams at the all-women's premium live event.

"Good luck," wrote Morgan.

Luck worked in the champions' favour as they walked out of the event with gold.

