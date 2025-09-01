Logan Paul breaks silence to address WWE Clash in Paris loss to John Cena

Logan Paul has finally broken his silence following his loss at WWE Clash in Paris. The Maverick lost to 17-time world champion John Cena.The two stars locked horns in the penultimate match of the night and put on a praiseworthy performance in front of the loud French crowd. They traded blows and hit each other with the signature moves of several other pro wrestlers. However, the contest ended with The Cenation Leader pinning the former WWE United States Champion after flooring him with an Attitude Adjustment.Logan Paul recently took to his Instagram account to speak about the clash. The 30-year-old noted that he wanted to wrestle John Cena to prove that he belonged in the wrestling business, and the social media star believes that he accomplished it.&quot;When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. I wanted a match with John Cena to prove that I not only belong in the business but can bring the best out of the business. Mission accomplished. For me, last night was peak professional wrestling,&quot; wrote Paul.Logan Paul, a top heel, then broke character to praise John Cena. The YouTube sensation added that he was grateful for the opportunity and noted that the French crowd was really great.&quot;Fair play to John, an absolute mastermind of the craft. He wrestles better than Pablo Picasso paints… idk if it’ll ever be understood how good he is. Although my hand wasn’t raised, I came away with more victories than I can count. Grateful. Go toe to toe with another GOAT, check ✅. Ps - les fans français sont putain de fous [French fans are fu**ing crazy],&quot; Paul added.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena gives his honest opinion about Logan Paul after WWE Clash in ParisJohn Cena shared his thoughts on Logan Paul while speaking at the WWE Clash in Paris post-show. The veteran claimed he has a lot of respect for The Maverick.The former WWE Champion noted that he saw a lot of potential in Logan Paul. He further praised the latter for his dedication to professional wrestling.&quot;I've got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see - and I think the WWE Universe can agree - I see so much potential in him, and he's just so good at this. I will say this - there has never been somebody who's been the marquee in this business that hasn't been borderline unhealthy obsessed with it. You have to invest your heart and soul. You say I'm going at a different level, I'm simply just giving all I have, and that's all I've really ever done. I'm glad everybody appreciates it, but I'm just trying to give my heart to the canvas. Tonight, anybody that doesn't like Logan Paul, that's fine, but I've got to put some respect on that name,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen what's next for both John Cena and Logan Paul following their clash at the premium live event.