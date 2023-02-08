Logan Paul was close to getting a fight for the UFC

WWE Superstar and popular Youtuber Logan Paul has always wanted to compete in the UFC. Well, UFC President Dana White apparently "entertained" the idea of Paul having a fight in the Octagon.

Logan Paul became famous, along with his brother Jake, for posting sketches on the now-defunct app Vine. His fame grew further when he started competing in boxing exhibitions against big names, including the great Floyd Mayweather. Paul eventually received a chance from WWE and has competed at several marquee events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and most recently at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Despite all his success, the one thing that Paul has not gotten to do is compete for UFC. He's publicly stated in the past that the popular MMA organization is his favorite sports organization in the world, one he would love to compete in.

On the latest edition of Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, UFC announcer Bruce Buffer revealed that Dana White did entertain the idea of Paul getting a fight.

"You got to go to the powers that be. I thought Dana entertained the fact?" he said.

Paul later confirmed the news in the same episode.

"Yeah, he did. He did," said Logan. [1:08:28 - 1:08:37]

Logan Paul is rumored to be facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble earlier this month. Paul went viral for an incredible springboard spot he did with Ricochet, then made more headlines when he eliminated Grand Slam Champion Seth Rollins from the Rumble matchup.

The two are rumored to be facing one another at WrestleMania 39, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Paul did challenge Roman Reigns at last year's Crown Jewel premium live event in a wild match that saw him go viral once again after hitting the Tribal Chief with an elbow through a table.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWECrownJewel Logan Paul recorded himself putting Roman Reigns through the table Logan Paul recorded himself putting Roman Reigns through the table 😂#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/Y0GukIX7rM

Paul was one of the many reasons Crown Jewel was a financial success, as WWE announced it as the highest-grossing international event in history.

Whether Paul gets a chance in the UFC remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, the sky is the limit for him in WWE.

