Logan Paul fires back at his doubters laughing at him for revealing strange goal

Logan Paul was laughed at today during an interview and he fired back at WWE fans who doubted his strange goal.

The Maverick will be defending his United States Championship in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XL this weekend, against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Paul cost Orton a chance to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in February by hitting him in the face with brass knuckles. On the other hand, his rivalry with Owens has been going on for months.

In an interview with ESPN today ahead of The Show of Shows, Paul revealed that he wanted to become Tetris World Champion. When fans laughed at his odd goal, the United States Champion stated that he could defeat Justin "Fractal" Yu, and Willis Gibson, who is known as Blue Scuti.

"I really just want to become Tetris World Champion. Why is that funny? I'm sorry, why is that funny? When I say stuff like that, why does everyone laugh at me? You think I can't beat Fractal, you think I can't beat Blue Scuti? ....Man, I'm looking at June. The Tetris World Championships, going to come in there and surprise people with my quick moving fingers and my shape shifting," he said. [From 10:22 - 10:58]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Former WWE writer claims Logan Paul is better than most of the roster

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that Logan Paul is already better than 75% of the current roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the veteran praised the United States Champion after his victory at Crown Jewel 2023. He noted that it was the right call and Paul is already better than the majority of the roster.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He's got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]," said Russo [1:47 - 2:06]

Logan Paul has only had 11 matches in his WWE career so far, but has proven to be an incredible talent in the ring. Only time will tell if he can retain his United States Championship this weekend at WrestleMania.

