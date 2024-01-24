Logan Paul jokes about getting fired by major WWE name

WWE began working with Logan Paul in April 2021 and most had no idea he would become the talent that he is. The YouTube star signed a multi-event contract in June 2022, but now he's joking about getting fired.

The current United States Champion has a history with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as they were fairly close friends at one time. The Great One and The Maverick are now working for the same company after Rock signed a huge new deal with WWE, and was also appointed to the TKO Board of Directors.

Paul recently released a brief clip from his John Cena interview. He asked the WWE legend if he had seen The Rock's recent return on WWE RAW: Day 1 episode, and Cena replied that he indeed had seen it. The Ultimate Influencer then recalled to Big-Match John about how The Rock asked fans if he should sit at The Head of the Table, a reference to Roman Reigns being The Head of The Table.

Paul continued and threw shade at The Rock by referencing how Cena called him out for writing promo notes on his wrist during a segment on the February 27, 2012 edition of WWE RAW.

"Well, he went out there and he said, 'You think I should sit at The Head of the Table.' Do you think he had that line written on his wrist?" Paul asked.

Cena quickly smirked at the question and that's where the clip cuts off. The full interview is being released this week.

Paul took to X this afternoon and continued to joke around about The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment. He re-tweeted the Cena clip and referenced The Rock's new gig.

"Dwayne about to fire me," he wrote.

The Rock has not publicly responded to Paul as of this writing.

Logan Paul's road to WWE Royal Rumble

This week is a big one for Logan Paul as he is set to make his first defense of the United States Title. The 28-year-old has a full plate on his hands.

The Maverick will get things going by releasing his new Impaulsive episode with John Cena on Wednesday. He tweeted a photo of Cena with the United States Championship, a title Cena has held a record 5 times, tied with six other legends.

"John Cena on IMPAULSIVE tomorrow [exploding head emoji]," Paul wrote.

Paul is set to appear live on Friday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown for a face-off with his first challenger. He will then defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the rumble, which will be his first match since winning the title from Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4 last year.

