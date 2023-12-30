Logan Paul to lose his championship against 41-year-old WWE SmackDown Superstar at WrestleMania 40? Tommy Dreamer gives his take on the idea

As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, Logan Paul, the WWE United States Champion, will have some exciting challenges ahead. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about the popular star's future.

Following recent developments on WWE SmackDown, Paul's next challenger could be Santos Escobar or Kevin Owens. Judging by speculation and rumors, Owens is the likelier opponent for the United States Champion.

However, Tommy Dreamer feels SmackDown's LA Knight could be a more significant threat to Logan Paul. On Busted Open, the ECW legend said:

"I do feel that if somehow, someway, he's [Logan Paul] able to defeat Kevin Owens, it's not going to hurt Kevin Owens [his momentum]. From there, let's go, 'Hey, I just beat this guy. Where do we go from here.'" Tommy Dreamer continued, "From here, we go to LA Knight [as Paul's next challenger] because of his popularity. Plus, the verbal battles that those two guys would have."

If the two stars collide at WrestleMania 40, Tommy Dreamer believes that Knight should dethrone the United States Champion:

"I feel LA Knight would have the people so behind him, it [the feud against Paul] would just really, really take him to the next level. A great LA Knight moment: Holding up that title at WrestleMania by defeating Logan Paul."

LA Knight has targeted a different WWE Champion amid Logan Paul speculation

On WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, LA Knight will be put through the test for a huge opportunity.

The top contender will face Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a triple threat match, with the winner getting to fight Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024. Interestingly, Knight is not the favorite to emerge victorious here.

As a result, he could end up challenging for the United States Championship after all.

