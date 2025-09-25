Logan Paul makes $32,500,000 confession; publicly thanks fans

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently made a huge personal confession. The Maverick also broke his on-screen heel persona to thank his fans.

Logan Paul recently took a massive step in his relationship with Nina Agdal, as he got married to his longtime partner in August 2025. The Maverick has now taken another huge step in his personal life. Paul bought an expensive new house, spending a whopping $32,500,00, according to the title of his latest YouTube vlog.

In the video, the former WWE United States Champion can also be seen breaking his on-screen character to thank his fans, who stuck by him throughout the years, saying that his audience was the reason he got recognition.

"My brother and I both think like this, but we like putting ourselves in positions that force us to have to work harder. I already work hard as it is, and I absolutely love what I do, and the fact that you guys have been supporting me through all these years means the world because you guys are the reason that I'm in this position. I'm not like an actor or a musician, where I can just do the art and then forget about the fans. It's like, no, I only get the recognition because of the fans. Because of you guys," he said.

The Maverick added that he was grateful to his fans, who have played a huge role in his success. He added that after purchasing an expensive house, he has no choice but to work even harder.

"And so I'm literally, eternally grateful for this relationship that I've got to build over the past 20 f**king years of making content and putting it on YouTube. Like, I've literally been creating videos since I was like 8, 9 years old. And it's manifested in something like this, which is absolutely insane. Can barely speak. But I feel like now, you know, I have no choice but to make it work. When you make a purchase like this, at least for me, I try to level up in my head and level up in my life in a way where I'm lifemaxing and my output is going to have to be great. And in order for my output to be great, my input's got to be great. For my input to be great, I got to work my f**king a** off. And now I don't have a choice."

John Cena's father had some huge praise for Logan Paul in WWE

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, John Cena's father said that he believed Logan Paul had a lot of talent and was the future of WWE.

"Logan Paul, I am gonna tell you something. That young man can be, can be the next future of the WWE. That kid has a lot going for him."

It remains to be seen what's next for Logan Paul after his hard-hitting battle against John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris.

