Logan Paul makes safety claim following WWE SmackDown

United States Champion Logan Paul has made an interesting safety claim following this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand aired live from Tennessee.

Logan Paul learned about his WrestleMania fate from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The GM announced that the United States Championship will be up for grabs in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows next month, as Paul will defend his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The Maverick cost The Viper the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month in Perth, Australia. However, The Legend Killer got a measure of revenge this past Friday night and took out popular YouTuber KSI with an RKO.

The United States Champion took to his Instagram story today to make an interesting safety claim. The Maverick shared an image of himself walking towards an airplane and stated that it was not a backpack on his shoulder, it was a parachute.

"That's not a backpack, I started traveling with a parachute in case of emergency," he wrote.

Paul makes an interesting claim on his Instagram story.

Vince Russo makes bold claim about WWE star Logan Paul

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Logan Paul has separated himself from the majority of the roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show in November 2023, the veteran suggested that Paul had already exhibited more charisma than the majority of the roster. Russo added that WWE made a great call to make the YouTuber the United States Champion:

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He's got charisma out the wazoo and can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became United States Champion]." [From 01:45 - 02:06]

Logan Paul won the United States Championship by using brass knuckles at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Former Latino World Order member Santino Escobar betrayed his former faction and left the weapon on the ring apron. Paul spotted them and blasted Mysterio in the face to become champion.

