Logan Paul has profanity-filled response to being called out by WWE fan

Logan Paul has reacted to being called out by a WWE fan on social media.

The Maverick captured the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month in Saudi Arabia. He battled Rey Mysterio in a singles match at the premium live event, but outside interference played a factor in the title change.

Santos Escobar decided to betray Rey Mysterio and LWO at the premium live event. He left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron, and Paul used them to defeat Mysterio. The YouTuber has not competed in a match since Crown Jewel but has been flaunting the United States Championship around on his social media accounts.

A wrestling fan recently commented on one of Logan Paul's posts, and the popular YouTuber reacted to it on his Instagram story. The fan referred to Paul as a "knob" and suggested that he turn up to WWE television sometime. The 28-year-old responded with the following:

"I'm going to do whatever the f*** I want," he said.

Former WWE star reveals he would tune in to watch Logan Paul battle Stone Cold Steve Austin

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 praised Logan Paul earlier this year and disclosed that he would like to see him face Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show earlier this year, EC3 stated that Logan Paul was gifted as a performer. The former superstar added that if he heard Paul and Stone Cold were on a show, he would tune in to watch it.

"I think Logan's [Paul] the kind of guy who's really gifted. It helps when there's someone [who] puts him in the spots, 'Oh, you wanna do that. Here's how we can do it.' In theory, if you tell me Logan Paul and Stone Cold are on a show, I'm gonna watch it," said EC3. [From 07:12 to 07:31]

Paul has established a fanbase on YouTube over the years and is now showcasing his talents as an athlete. He defeated Dillon Danis in a boxing match in October before winning the United States Championship the following month.

It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar steps up to the United States Champion and challenges him for the title.

