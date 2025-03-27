Logan Paul's request REJECTED; WWE star's wife shuts him down

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently expressed his desire to perform a major move on former AEW star and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. The Maverick's wife, Nina Agdal, shut him down on this request.

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Logan Paul has become one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. Although Paul is now a full-time WWE wrestler, he still takes care of his YouTube audience by uploading regular vlogs.

During his latest YouTube vlog, The Maverick expressed his desire to suplex Shaquille O'Neal. Logan was shut down by his wife, Nina Agdal, as she believed he did not want to perform the move badly enough.

"I can suplex Shaq... Talking about suplexing a big man. He's big. You think I should pulverize him? [Nina- Yes] I think I'd actually hurt him. [Nina- I don't think you want it bad enough, which is your issue. How badly do you want that viral clip of Shaq getting pulverized?]," Nina and Logan conversed. [From 0:07 - 0:29]

Later in the video, Logan Paul's request was rejected by Shaquille O'Neal, as he recently had hip surgery. The Maverick then asked Shaq if he knew how to chokeslam, to which the latter responded that he was in AEW, but Paul cheekily censored WWE's rival company's name.

"Heard you got a new hip, they said I can't suplex you. [No, not tonight. Next time.] Do you want to choke slam me? [If you want me to] Do you know how? I didn't know you were a WWE Superstar. [Censored when Shaq says he was in AEW] Wo, wo, wo, wo the other company? Bro, you want to be first or last?" Logan asked. [From 7:47 - 8:07]

Check out the video below:

Baron Corbin is not a fan of Logan Paul getting "super special treatment" from WWE

During a recent edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, Baron Corbin was asked if the WWE locker room respected Logan Paul. Corbin made his feelings clear about The Maverick, saying he did not like guys who get special treatment from the company, highlighting that Paul did not have to go through NXT to earn an opportunity on the main roster.

"I mean, sure. I don't know... I just don't like those guys that get that super special treatment. It's not like he earned it from working his way up through NXT and getting on TV. I think he's handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent. I can't stand people who run around with an entourage," said Corbin.

Logan Paul announced his appearance for next week's Monday Night RAW and called out AJ Styles. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the two stars' potential feud.

