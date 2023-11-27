Logan Paul sends five-word message following Survivor Series

Logan Paul has shared a five-word message following WWE Survivor Series.

The popular YouTuber shocked the wrestling world earlier this month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio attempted to defend the United States Championship against Logan Paul, but the match ended in controversy.

Santos Escobar mysteriously left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron, and Paul spotted them. He put them on and punched Mysterio in the face to capture the United States Championship. Santos Escobar followed it up with a brutal attack on Mysterio on SmackDown and sent the Hall of Famer a warning following his successful knee surgery.

Following last night's premium live event in Chicago, Paul took to social media to share several photographs with the United States Championship. He noted that he was thankful to be the champion, as seen in his post below.

"Thankful I'm the US Champ," he wrote.

Former WWE writer believes Logan Paul is one of the best superstars on the roster

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Logan Paul and claimed that the controversial star is better than the majority of wrestlers on WWE's roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that he was fine with Paul winning the United States Championship. Russo added that Paul has a ton of charisma, and it was a smart move to put a title on him.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The 28-year-old has only competed in a handful of matches with the company but has already shown that he is a natural in the ring. It will be interesting to see when the United States Champion will make his return to WWE television.

Who would you like to see challenge Paul for the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here