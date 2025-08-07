Logan Paul sends a message to Triple H after WWE SummerSlam: "I don't give a damn, bro"

Logan Paul was excited after his match at SummerSlam 2025, where he and Drew McIntyre joined forces to defeat the team of Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. The contest marked Roll's WWE in-ring debut.

For his part, Logan Paul is ready for his next challenge. He sent a clear message to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H in his latest YouTube vlog. The Maverick also vowed to "eradicate" the celebrities who planned on competing inside the ring.

"Τhe great purge of 2025, it's my era, I ain't going to let that slide again I swear to God, Triple H wherever you are, even if you're standing right next to me, I don't give a damn, bro, whatever, send all the celebrities all the influencers, I don't give a damn, I will eradicate all of them," Paul said. [From 15:06 to 15:18]

The former champion will likely need some time to recover from his hard-hitting match at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE creative has for him.

Logan Paul is a future WWE Champion, says Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare reclaimed the WWE Championship after dethroning John Cena at SummerSlam. He is now ready for his first challenger for the gold on SmackDown. Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Cody Rhodes had nothing but high praise for Paul. He even called The Maverick a future world champion.

"I have a feeling he is going to end up being World [Heavyweight] Champion or WWE Champion at some point. The internet will explode, and we’ll be fine. He is very special. As legitimate as a prick as you can meet, but I love having him on the team. He is a massive asset to WWE. Going to be a future champion, for sure," Rhodes said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul had a feud last year for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and they could reignite it now that the former has become champion again.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Logan Paul on YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

