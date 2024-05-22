Logan Paul sends two-word message ahead of major WWE title match

WWE SmackDown star Logan Paul has shared a two-word message ahead of King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The Maverick will be battling for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event this weekend.

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul signed the contract to make their match official at King and Queen of the Ring. The American Nightmare wanted the United States Championship on the line in the match as well, but Paul's lawyer drew up a new contract to prevent that from happening.

The 29-year-old took to his Instagram story today to share a two-word message ahead of his title match at King and Queen of the Ring.

"This Saturday," he wrote.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 by defeating Rey Mysterio. The popular YouTuber used brass knuckles left behind by Santos Escobar to knock Mysterio out and win the title.

United States Champion Logan Paul has shared his thoughts on a botched spot that occurred during his match against Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast last November, the champion noted that he was actually out of position for the move, which is why he had to "save Rey Mysterio." WWE fans were praising Paul for catching Mysterio at the time, but he admitted it was his mistake that led to the botch in the first place.

"Upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn't clear enough ground for the move. That is what happened. I was too far back, and he didn't clear enough ground. We both, I think, made a mistake, and I had to catch him. I had to catch him. And I wasn't going to not catch him, so like, truthfully, while I like the headlines, and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job," he said. [From 02:37 - 03:11]

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul also battled for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. Paul was unable to dethrone The Tribal Chief, and it will be interesting to see if he can defeat The American Nightmare on Saturday to capture the title.