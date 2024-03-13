Logan Paul shares 3-word reaction to major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Logan Paul sent out a message on social media after he made a massive announcement earlier today.

On his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, the WWE United States Champion revealed to the world that WWE SummerSlam 2024 is confirmed for Saturday, August 3rd. The premium live event will be taking place at the iconic Cleveland Browns Stadium. WWE later confirmed the same news on its official website.

The YouTube sensation was visibly jubilant about having the premium live event in his home state, Ohio. After making the announcement, the 28-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to send out a message to his followers:

"I’M COMING HOME," he wrote.

SummerSlam will be returning to Cleveland for the first time since 1996 and this news is sure to create a buzz among the WWE Universe in Cleveland.

Logan Paul sends a message to his naysayers following major win

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event to win the coveted WWE United States Championship. It marked his first-ever title win in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a backstage interview following his historic win, The Maverick hit back at the naysayers who kept questioning his ability in the ring. Paul claimed to have earned the title win:

"Been seeing a lot of y'all saying that I'm spoonfed, that this title was given to me, that I haven't earned it. Let's get one thing straight: I'm from Cleveland. Everything is earned. Nothing is given. I work harder than your simple minds can even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than you do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated, my pace is unmatched. I'm not playing the same games as y'all, son. I've beaten the matrix. I am the architect. Mark my words: the WWE Universe is my universe, and this belt is just the beginning of that. Watch what I can do," he said.

Logan Paul's last in-ring appearance came during the men's Elimination Chamber match last month in Perth, Australia. He was the final superstar to enter the Chamber match and put forth an impressive performance in his debut Chamber match.

Randy Orton eliminated the United States Champion after nailing him with an RKO out of nowhere. However, Paul later hit The Viper with brass knuckles to cost him the match, enabling Drew McIntyre to pick up the high-stakes victory.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's WWE run so far? Discuss below!