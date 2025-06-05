Logan Paul shares concerning update ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to provide an extremely concerning update ahead of his major match at Money in the Bank 2025. The Maverick is all set to team up with John Cena.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena tried to help Logan win the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. The 17-time World Champion was stopped in his tracks by a returning Cody Rhodes, who later announced that he would be teaming up with Uso to lock horns with Cena and Paul at Money in the Bank 2025.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Logan recently took to Instagram to share a video of a possible Prime commercial. In the clip, The Maverick got hurt after unexpectedly falling from a chair. In his post's caption, Paul provided a concerning update, writing that he had hurt his tailbone.

"RIP tailbone 💀 @drinkprime," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Bill Apter wants to see a match between John Cena and Logan Paul after WWE Money in the Bank

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that he wanted John Cena and Logan Paul to get into a "tussle" at Money in the Bank, which could set up a match between the two in the future.

"I like it but what I would like to see is Logan Paul, John Cena getting to a tussle with each other, and have a Logan Paul - John Cena match down the line," he said.

Check out the video below:

WWE has already teased a potential feud between John Cena and Logan Paul. On last week's SmackDown, Cena and Paul came face to face with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

At one point in the segment, the 17-time World Champion wanted to leave the ring, but Paul disrespected the legend by stopping him. The Chain Gang Soldier got angry and was about to do something to The Maverick, but The American Nightmare and The Yeet Master took them out.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cena and Paul's future as a team.

