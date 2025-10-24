Logan Paul spotted working in retail store amid WWE absence

Logan Paul was recently spotted working in a retail store amid his absence from WWE television. Paul last appeared at Clash in Paris, losing to John Cena in an acclaimed match.
"Maverick" has been with WWE since 2021 and is currently signed to a multi-year deal. He has been absent from television for nearly two months and is being listed as a free agent on the company's internal roster, as per WrestleVotes Radio. It means Paul can appear on both RAW and SmackDown.
During his absence, Logan Paul remained active on social media and hosted several episodes of his popular Impaulsive podcast. He also visited Bentonville, Arkansas to help sell and promote a new bundle from his hydration company, Prime.
In a post by Sam's Club Bentonville on their official Facebook page, Paul can be seen talking to one of the employees. He was also caught on video handing out samples and taking pictures with fans. TikToker Luis Hinojoza, also known as @yolosk8r, shared multiple videos of the WWE star doing the work.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
The new Prime bundle available at Sam's Club stores has three flavors: Orange Swirl, Future Freeze and Berry Freeze. Logan Paul founded the company with former rival and fellow social media influencer KSI.
Logan Paul won't have it easy with old-school wrestlers, says D-Von Dudley
While many WWE stars and legends have praised Logan Paul for learning and excelling as a pro wrestler, D-Von Dudley thinks he'd have had a hard time back in the day. The Hall of Famer told the Video Gamer how old-school wrestlers don't like any outsiders inside the locker room.
"They would’ve been trying to mess with him. Trying to get him to crack, and that was the way the business was back then. They weren’t letting outside people into our locker room at that. There was always a problem. This generation, totally different," Dudley said.
Paul has put together a lot of memorable matches in such a limited time. However, he's still a divisive figure in the wrestling community based on many factors, including his past controversies at the height of his YouTube career.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences