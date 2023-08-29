WWE Superstar Logan Paul has debunked a significant rumor about himself in a new interview.

Paul is set to have a boxing match against Dillon Danis on October 14, 2023, and the latter has spent the better part of this month trolling Paul on Twitter. Danis has been trying to get under Paul's skin by posting his fiancée's pictures from her past relationships.

Amidst the hullabaloo, a rumor began making the rounds on Twitter, suggesting that Danis had succeeded in getting into Logan Paul's head and the latter had sent him a cease and desist letter. On the latest edition of FLAGRANT, Paul was asked about the story, and here's what he had to say:

"No. No. No. Fu*k no. I even said that in the face-to-face. He's like, 'You sent a cease and desist.' I said, 'What does it say?' He says, 'I don't know!' I said, 'Do you even know what a cease and desist is?' He's like, 'I don't know.' I was like, 'You're just saying things? You're making things up.' Cease and desist for what? He lied about that. He lied about wanting to go eight, ten, twelve rounds, and he won't do it. He lied about the bet, lied about me denying Olympic-level drug testing." [58:36 - 59:04]

Logan Paul On Dillon Danis' Twitter posts targeting Nina Agdal

The Maverick recently opened up about Dillon Danis' Twitter posts targeting his fiancée. He made it clear that Danis failed to create a rift between him and Agdal with his posts. Here's his full comment:

"Why would there be stress between us? Me and Nina are so f***ing open with each other. I knew she had long-term relationships her whole life. I knew some of them were very public. She has been famous for her entire adult life. 11 years, she has been paparazzi'd. I know what kind of person she is. She knows what kind of person I am."

Logan Paul will aim for revenge against Dillon Danis on October 14 when the duo finally come face-to-face in the ring. Judging by Danis' recent comment, he won't back down from the fight and will certainly show up to face Paul.

