Logan Paul teases special announcement for tomorrow

Logan Paul made his name on Vine and YouTube but recently committed to being a full-time WWE Superstar in a major way. With one of the biggest matches of his short career on the horizon, Paul has paused training to work on happenings for The Logang. Paul is now planning a big surprise for this week.

The Maverick began his WWE journey in April 2021, and one year later, he and The Miz defeated The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Paul has juggled various ventures since inking a WWE contract, while welcoming a child with his fiancée. Despite the workload, Paul is focused on WWE and recently made a shocking statement on his status and a big offer he passed up.

Paul took to X today to let his fans, The Logang, know that there will be no weekly vlog today. Logan then teased that he plans to drop something special on Thursday, but the PRIME boss did not elaborate. This comes as the 30-year-old prepares to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso at SNME.

"Logang, no vlog today - we're dropping something special tomorrow [eyes emoji]," Paul wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Logan Paul's message to Instagram Stories (Photo credit: Logan Paul on Instagram)

Paul continues to push the limit in WWE. His last match was the 18-minute WrestleMania 41 win over AJ Styles on Night Two. This was Logan's fourth match of 2025 after the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber qualifier win over Rey Mysterio, and the Chamber itself.

Logan Paul set for major WWE SNME match

WWE will present its 39th Saturday Night's Main Event on May 25 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. Below is the current lineup:

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. R-Truth

The first-ever Paul vs. Uso match will be a high-stakes encounter. The winner of the match will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther on the June 9 RAW.

