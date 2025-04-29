Logan Paul should win the Money in the Bank contract for a major reason, urges ex-WWE employee

Logan Paul has achieved many goals since joining WWE a few years ago. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently claimed The Maverick should now win the Money in the Bank briefcase for a significant reason.

The 30-year-old YouTuber has tens of millions of followers on social media. Meanwhile, he is also one of the most hated heels in the Stamford-based company and recently defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. Last Monday on RAW, The Maverick challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although the newly-crowned champion hit Paul with a superkick in the ring, the latter retaliated later that night, knocking Uso out with a devastating punch backstage.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci expressed his desire to see the former United States Champion win this year's Money in the Bank contract. He claimed Paul would elevate it due to his popularity outside WWE:

"You know what I would love to see? Could you imagine? Just think of this guys. Logan Paul winning the Money in the Bank and bringing that briefcase to a UFC event, on social media. How freaking annoying he could be going on a plane or doing what he has to do. He would elevate Money in the Bank up to here because he's so da*n good and entertaining. That's part of the reason why I would love to see him win Money in the Bank and just carrying that case around. And what does that do for the company, by the way? Oh my God!" Carlucci said. [32:12 - 32:42]

Tommy Carlucci thinks another WWE star could win Money in the Bank

On the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci suggested that Bron Breakker could be the one to win the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

The former WWE employee pointed out that the ex-Intercontinental Champion would be a great choice after he joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman:

"Bron is a great choice to have Money in the Bank because now you're building that faction up. If they eventually get Becky and she's the IC Champ, you got The Messiah there, you got The Wiseman, and you got this guy with the Money in the Bank," he said.

While many expect Breakker to eventually win a world title, Logan Paul recently expressed his desire to achieve that goal as well. It will be interesting to see if either of the two stars wins the title in 2025.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More