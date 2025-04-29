There’s only one man who can stop Bron Breakker in WWE

Bron Breakker is undoubtedly one of the biggest draws of WWE today. His pace and physicality are simply unmatched. The 27-year-old executes the spear like no one else in the company, even eclipsing the same finisher from superstars like Roman Reigns.

Breakker showed a small glimpse of what he can do as a heel in WWE on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW by beating Sami Zayn black and blue. The former Intercontinental Champion has once again sent Sami Zayn packing. In essence, Bron Breakker is unstoppable at the moment in the company, and only one man can stop him. He's the legend, Goldberg.

Goldberg is speculated to return to WWE before SummerSlam 2025

Da Man is heavily speculated to return to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of SummerSlam 2025 for his retirement match. He can make that return around the Money in the Bank PLE to attack Bron Breakker and set up his final match. If this return happens, Da Man would be returning after nearly three years.

Goldberg last appeared in WWE in 2022, in a title match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. However, the Hall of Famer raised eyebrows last year when he shockingly showed up at the Bad Blood PLE. The WCW legend sat in the crowd while The Ring General, Gunther, took swipes at him.

Soon, Goldberg was inside the ring, but Gunther had already been taken out by Sami Zayn. By the end of the night, it was clear that Goldberg could soon be returning to WWE for a feud. And earlier this year, he confirmed that his return to the Stamford-based promotion can happen this summer.

Goldberg and Bron Breakker can clash at SummerSlam 2025

It seems that the ultimate clash this summer could be between Bron Breakker and Goldberg. The two are masters of the spear, and both are equally popular.

A SummerSlam contest this year between them could be a good way for Goldberg to end things on a good note as a wrestler, while also putting up a battle between two generations.

Goldberg can beat Bron Breakker at SummerSlam and retire on a high note

Since this would be the last match of Goldberg, he can beat Bron Breakker and end his career on a high. The ideal way for Goldberg to ride off into the sunset would be for him to give Breakker back-to-back finishers and then give him a final Jackhammer to score the pin.

However, there are also chances of Goldberg putting Breakker over, and after the match, he may lift Breakker's hand, in what would be a passing-of-the-torch moment. It now remains to be seen who is ultimately booked as Goldberg's final opponent in the company.

