Triple H booking 27-year-old WWE star to win Money in the Bank briefcase is possible, says ex-employee

Less than a month and a half remains before several WWE Superstars fight for the Money in the Bank contract. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently suggested that Chief Content Officer Triple H and his creative team could book a 27-year-old star to win the briefcase.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman joined forces at WrestleMania 41 after The Wiseman turned his back on his best friend, CM Punk, and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. On the following episode of RAW, they revealed Bron Breakker as the third member of their newly formed faction. Last night on the red brand, the former Intercontinental Champion destroyed Sami Zayn.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci pointed out that WWE, creatively led by Triple H, picking Breakker to win the Money in the Bank briefcase would be great because they are currently building this new faction:

"Bron is a great choice to have Money in the Bank because now you're building that faction up. If they eventually get Becky and she's the IC Champ, you got The Messiah there, you got The Wiseman, and you got this guy with the Money in the Bank," he said. [31:59 - 32:11]

Tommy Carlucci thinks Becky Lynch will join Seth Rollins' group after WWE Backlash

On the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci predicted that Becky Lynch would defeat Lyra Valkyria at Backlash to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The former floor manager speculated that The Man would then join her husband, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman's new faction:

"I think they're definitely gonna add to it. I think once the match happens between Becky and the Intercontinental Champ, I think Becky will win, and she will come into this faction. And let's face it. I think the faction is gonna grow. By how many? I don't know," he said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE CCO Triple H has for Seth Rollins' new faction.

