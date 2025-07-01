Long time wrestling veteran slams WWE and asks fans one important question (Exclusive)

A long-time wrestling veteran has slammed WWE and questioned fans over one major issue that he can't seem to connect with. The seasoned personality is curious about how fans view the product as he views it through the lens of a writer.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo spoke in detail about what he described as a "cult-like" mentality among the most hardcore wrestling fans online.

He asked host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, whether wrestling fans genuinely enjoy the product even when it's not good:

"I'm watching a product, and from a writing perspective, I know this is really bad. Do these people [fans] believe this is really good? I'm shutting off the [San Francisco] Giants because they stink. I could tell they stink because of the score. If the other team scores more than you, then you lose, and you stink. There's no score here. My question is, do they really believe they're watching something good?"(16:35-17:10)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo reveals he would have said no to joining a major show if he had to watch every WWE show

Vince Russo's colleague on The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman, revealed that he is heading to SiriusXM. According to Russo, there were talks for him to be on Busted Open Radio if it went into a 24/7 format.

However, while Russo wasn't ultimately called, he detailed what happened and revealed why he may have had to say no even if he was asked.

Vince Russo stated that even going back as far as a few years ago, he was told that if Busted Open Radio ever went 24/7, he would be the first one to be called. He revealed that while his name was on the table, it ultimately didn't pan out.

But Russo also revealed that if he was told that the main condition of his joining would be that he would have to watch every WWE show, he would have declined the offer.

This is because Russo believes that he's one of the only people honest enough to state that he doesn't want to watch every WWE show because he has a life outside of wrestling. This was a continuation of his critique of the fans who slammed Pat McAfee for stating that he wanted to take a break because he was burned out.

In case you don't know, Pat McAfee has a wife and child, an ESPN College Game Day show, a RAW commentary gig, as well as his own company to run.

If you use any quotes from the article, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the episode of Writing with Russo.

