WWE and Netflix shocked the world last year by announcing their 10-year partnership, valued at $500 million per year for the Stamford-based promotion. The RAW premiere was confirmed for this past January, and the Netflix era of wrestling's flagship show is off to a strong start. A longtime partner just disclosed how the Los Gatos-based streamer is making more major moves with WWE.

World Wrestling Entertainment and Netflix noted before how the two companies were planning international expansion and additional content. There are smaller WWE productions to view on the world's largest streaming platform, and Triple H recently revealed how Netflix is helping with a major years-long goal. Now, the world's largest sports entertainment company is receiving Netflix's assistance with another wildly successful area for the wrestling industry: video games.

Netflix is set to add to the pro wrestling video game experience in a major way. Take-Two Interactive held their Q4 earnings call this week, and two titles were revealed for WWE, according to SmackDownHotel on X. It was confirmed that a WWE 2K26 title is being developed.

WWE Games and 2K will release the 26th installment of their video game series, which is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time with more than 100 million units moved since February 2000. Netflix is now getting involved as Take-Two's earnings call revealed that a WWE 2K mobile game will be released during Fall 2025. Netflix Games was listed as the platform.

The 2K26 edition has a listed release date of Fiscal 2026, which is October 1, 2025 - September 30, 2026. The games usually drop in March during WrestleMania Season. The platforms listed by Take-Two for 2K26 were TBA, but 2K25 was released for PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

WWE 2K25 releases new DLC; announcement soon

WWE 2K25 has 17 DLC packs that are being released once every two weeks. The New Wave Pack was just released with Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer.

The New Wave Pack did not include the heavily-hyped mystery celebrity, as it will be announced by the Stamford-based company in the coming weeks instead. This DLC features more than 40 moves and taunts, plus MyFACTION cards for each new Superstar. The pack can be purchased individually or as part of the 2K25 Season Pass.

