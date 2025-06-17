Wrestling veteran isn't impressed by CM Punk after his WWE return (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran hasn't been impressed with CM Punk at all since his WWE return in 2023. He admitted that he didn't follow Punk's first WWE run but explained his current issues in detail.

In the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained his issues with The Second City Saint upon his return to the Stamford-based company.

Although he didn't watch CM Punk's incredible first stint in WWE between 2005 and 2014, he believes it's a mistake on the Sports Entertainment giant's part not to allow superstars to mention The Best in The World's disastrous UFC stint. Russo also admitted he wasn't impressed by the 46-year-old at all so far.

"I didn't see CM Punk's [first] run, and all I heard about was the straight edge, the pipebomb, and this and that. Every week I see him on TV; he's always up the marks' bu**s and pandering, and that's like, that's the freaking straight edge? Here's the part that really bothers me: nobody is allowed to bring up his MMA record? If they were smart, they would have a heel go down that road and say, 'You're only back because you got your bu*t kicked in MMA.' But obviously, they've all been told they can't go there," he said. [7:00-7:40]

You can watch the full video below:

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that CM Punk is "already a heel"

CM Punk has been one of WWE's biggest babyfaces since his incredible return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. There hasn't been much of a tease of a heel turn, and his legacy has ensured his sustained popularity among global audiences.

Still, if The Straight Edge Superstar were to turn heel, it would be the first time in 13 years that he would be taking on the role of a villain. That said, one WWE Hall of Famer believes that he is already a heel.

In a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long said that Punk is a natural villain, as he is a guy who people love to hate.

"He's already a heel. He ain't gotta turn." He continued, "But he's one of the guys; there aren't many of these guys around; he's the guy that you love to hate."

There seems to be little incentive for WWE to turn CM Punk heel as long as his merchandise sales remain strong. He's set to compete for the biggest prize in the wrestling industry, the Undisputed WWE Title, at Night of Champions, where he takes on his career-defining rival, John Cena.

