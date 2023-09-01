Athletes in the WWE are extremely talented and well trained. But regardless of all the preparation, matches in the WWE don’t always go as planned and these moments can be either hilarious or dangerous, as we saw on the previous episode of Monday Night RAW.

Both Trish Stratus and Drew McIntyre were involved in very similar incidents on the show. The Canadian accidentally hit her friend Zoey Stark while throwing multiple steel chairs in the ring during the show’s main event. She was throwing these as potential weapons for Stark to use, but one of them unfortunately hit her friend. The two played it off quite hilariously.

Drew on the other hand had targeted a member of The Viking Raiders with an office chair and instead hit and legitimately injured Xavier Woods of the New Day. The former Women’s Champion sent a hilarious message to the Scottish Psychopath after their respective chair incidents.

Fans were clearly amused by the Hall of Famer’s tweet as can be seen from the reactions in her post. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below –

Fans reacting to the tweet

Drew McIntyre rumored to be turning heel soon

Drew McIntyre has been out of the main event picture

Former WWE Champion McIntyre is one of WWE’s biggest attractions, as he proved during the pandemic. He has, however, found himself away from the main event scene for a while and hasn’t been able to reach the same heights he achieved after he conquered Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania.

He recently returned to unsuccessfully challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther for his title. After the match, Drew seemed frustrated with his loss in a backstage segment, which many fans saw as the start of a heel turn. The Scottish Superstar has since formed an entertaining tag team with Matt Riddle.

However, people have noted multiple moments that might suggest a heel turn is in the works for the wrestler. His unintended attack on Woods was seen as another step in the evolution of his character from a fan favorite baby face to a detested heel.

Drew’s reaction to Trish’s tweet mentioned in the article have only fuelled the rumors that Drew will finally be turning heel after a long run as a baby face. There were rumors earlier in the year about him looking for options outside the WWE but those rumors have been laid to rest by comments from both McIntyre and Triple H.

Are you excited to see Drew turn heel? Or do you enjoy him as a baby face more? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here