"Love you to death" - Bayley shares shoutout from Seth Rollins ahead of bitter showdown on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Superstars Becky Lynch and Bayley have been at it since Survivor Series: WarGames back in November 2022. The two women are scheduled to compete inside a Steel Cage match tonight on RAW amid rumors of a potential WrestleMania 39 showdown.

However, the Role Model frequently brings up Becky's husband, Seth Rollins, into the mix. Bayley even made it deeply personal by taking several digs at their marriage.

Ahead of their blockbuster match, which is rumored to be the main event tonight, Bayley retweeted an archive video of Seth praising her and claiming that he 'loves her to death,' further trolling Becky Lynch.

"Something I'm super excited about and super proud of," Seth says in the video posted by Bayley. "I want to send a special shoutout to my girl Bayley. She's been one of my best friends for the past couple of years. She's fantastic, she's one of the best in the world. I love you to death."

The Visionary does not want to be part of the Becky Lynch-Bayley saga in WWE

There have been wild theories about Seth being involved in his wife's feud against Bayley at WWE WrestleMania 39. As it turns out, The Visionary is aware of the word online and has shut down any possibility of his interference during tonight's match. He posted on his Instagram Live:

“In Orlando on Monday, big steel cage match I hear is happening, I will not be hanging in a shark cage above it.”

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins began dating in January 2019. The couple announced their engagement on August 22, 2019.

On the May 11, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch relinquished her RAW Women’s Championship and announced that she and Rollins were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Roux, was born on December 4 of the same year. The power couple then tied the knot on June 29, 2021.

