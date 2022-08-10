"Love you" - Released WWE star sends a message to Alexa Bliss

Wishes are pouring in for Monday Night RAW star Alexa Bliss on her birthday as she celebrated her 31st birthday on 9th of August. Former WWE star Lina Fanene (aka Nia Jax) has now joined the list with a heartfelt birthday message.

The two share a fantastic bond behind the screens and have often shared pictures and videos with each other on social media. Jax was released from WWE last year in November.

Lina wished Little Miss Bliss a happy birthday on her official Instagram handle with a couple of pictures of the two. She also revealed how the two have been friends since the first day of her tryout.

"Happiest birthday to the girl who had no choice but to be my friend that first day of my tryout when I just made myself comfortable in your life * laugh emoji * Love you Lexi!! @alexa_bliss_wwe," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss have had a storied rivalry in WWE. The two teamed up before Jax turned face and feuded with Bliss. This led to the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 34 where Jax won the title.

Alexa Bliss is set to compete at WWE Clash at the Castle

After her long run as the dark supernatural heel, Alexa Bliss is back to being her normal self as a babyface on Monday Night RAW. She will compete at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in the UK on September 3, 2022.

On the RAW after WWE SummerSlam 2022, the newly-formed faction of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai ambushed Bliss and Asuka in the ring. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came to the duo's rescue. Bliss, Belair, and Asuka are now set to team up and take on the trio of Bayley and her faction at Clash at the Castle next month.

