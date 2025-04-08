Ludwig Kaiser makes shocking revelation about the aftermath of Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's controversial segment

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser became the talk of the town after he was mentioned by Charlotte Flair during her verbal face-off with Tiffany Stratton last week on SmackDown. The Imperium member recently made a shocking revelation about the same.

The April 4 edition of the blue brand's show saw The Buff Barbie and The Queen get involved in a heated war of words ahead of their WWE Women's Championship match slated for WrestleMania 41. After Stratton brought up Flair's divorces, the veteran retaliated by claiming that Tiffany's boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

Kaiser posted a response to Charlotte Flair's remarks after the show. Earlier today, he took to his Instagram account to claim that he woke up to over 1.5 million notifications on his phone the following morning.

"Me waking up in Europe last Saturday to 1566273 notifications on my phone 🤷🏼‍♂️," he wrote.

Ludwig Kaiser makes a bold statement about not having a match at WrestleMania 41

Ludwig Kaiser was in the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture toward the end of 2024. He even challenged Bron Breakker for the title twice. Unfortunately, the German pro wrestler could not secure the win.

The 34-year-old star recently began feuding with Penta. However, after defeating Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match on the March 17 edition of Monday Night RAW, the luchador moved on to put the Intercontinental Champion on notice. As a result, Ludwig finds himself without a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley in an interview last night, the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion accused RAW General Manager Adam Pearce of favoring other stars over him. He promised that there would be consequences if his WrestleMania problem was not solved.

"First off, let me address the elephant in the room. Let me say what's on everybody's mind since last week. As I said last week, [I am still] the fastest-rising superstar in the WWE. Whether you like it or not. Yet, Adam Pearce seems to favor other people over Ludwig Kaiser because I'm still without a WrestleMania match. And as I said last week, if that problem isn't gonna be solved very soon, there's gonna be serious consequences. Last week was a threat. Tonight was a promise," he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

With only 11 days left, it will be interesting to see if Ludwig Kaiser finds a spot on the WrestleMania 41 card.

