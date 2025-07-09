Ludwig Kaiser sends a message to girlfriend Tiffany Stratton after what she did when he wasn't home

Ludwig Kaiser recently returned to action on RAW. However, recently he took to his social media accounts to thank his girlfriend, and reigning Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Kaiser thanked his girlfriend for preparing a birthday cake for him to celebrate his 35th birthday while he was away from home.

"Coming home to this. Thank you my love, Tiffany," Ludwig Kaiser wrote on his Instagram story, using loving emojis and tagging Tiffany's IG name on his story.

Check out a screenshot of Kaiser's story below:

Ludwig Kaiser's IG story on celebrating his birthday with Tiffany Stratton (Photo: Kaiser on IG)

Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser met during their time in WWE, as the former joined the company in 2021, while the latter has been with the company since 2017.

The reigning Women's Champion and the RAW Superstar became a couple back in May 2022 and have been together for the past three years, while they are currently working in different brands (SmackDown and RAW).

Ludwig Kaiser on the conditions under which he could team up with Tiffany Stratton in WWE

Tiffany Stratton and Kaiser have yet to work together in WWE, but the WWE Draft in early autumn could give them the chance to be part of the same brand, either on SmackDown or RAW.

Still, this doesn't mean that the two could work as a tag team, and the former Imperium star explained how this could happen during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"Obviously, we work in the same company and that possibility is given, but yeah, I'm also – I like to keep my private, private. We could bring the mixed-match challenge back, earn some gold there maybe? Who knows?" Kaiser said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Kaiser has made his return to RAW lately and appears to have replaced Chad Gable as El Grande Americano, while Stratton will defend her title against Trish Stratus at the all-women Evolution 2 Premium Live Event on Sunday.

