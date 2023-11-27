"Main event of Night 1," "Actual Finish The Story" - CM Punk to face 5-time world champion at WrestleMania 40, according to WWE Universe

CM Punk has changed the landscape of WWE after his earth-shattering return to the world of sports entertainment in Chicago. The fans are sure the return will lead to the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One against the five-time world champion.

Over the past few weeks, superstars and commentators have been dropping references to CM Punk's old promos and hinting at his return to the red brand. The return finally took place in Chicago last night as The Second City Saint walked out after the Men's WarGames match and closed the show while celebrating it with fans.

However, the return hasn't sat well with The Visionary, who was furious to see him return to WWE after nearly ten years. Fans want to see CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE does next with The Second City Saint during his second run.

Seth Rollins had some harsh words for CM Punk before his WWE return

In 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven years in All Elite Wrestling. Punk had a decent run with Tony Khan's promotion before getting suspended for a while after a backstage incident involving The Elite at All Out 2022.

The Second City Saint returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year only to have a short run, and he was ultimately released from the company in September after a backstage altercation at All In pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins had issues with the former world champion and spoke about it during interviews and promotions. Speaking to WrestlingInc earlier this year, The Visionary had some harsh words towards The Second City Saint as he went on to call him a cancer.

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later," said Rollins.

After WWE Survivor Series 2023 and Seth Rollins' actions towards CM Punk, there's a possibility that the two will get inside the squared circle for a match in the near future.

Do you want to see The Visionary vs. The Second City Saint at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

