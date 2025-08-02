Major accusations against WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi often speaks highly of his sons and the rest of his family members involved in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, major accusations came to light against the veteran, by none other than one of his family members.Rikishi Fatu has spoken highly of the Anoa'i family and their contributions to WWE and the wrestling industry as a whole. However, Zilla Fatu's mother and the late Umaga's wife made some shocking claims and stated that Fatu turned his back on Umaga's family.In one of her livestreams on TikTok, which was later recorded and uploaded on X by a fan, she accused Rikishi of not doing as much as the late veteran and herself did for the twins' career in the Stamford-based promotion. She claimed Jimmy and Jey [The Usos] lived with them for nearly a year and got their developmental deal.While the twins lived with them, she claimed Rikishi didn't put in the same amount of effort and got jealous of the late Umaga. The livestream shed more light on their relationship, but Zilla Fatu's mother claimed Rikishi wasn't there for his own sons and the late veteran.&quot;Where was his dad at? He never did s**t, and he got jealous. How many months were the twins [The Usos] here? Nine f**king months they stayed with me. Nine f**king months. 9-10 months, they got their developmental deal. Why? I was cooking every day; every morning, I was making their shakes and taking them to the gym. We all went to the gym. Come back home, and shower. Then my late husband would take them to Booker [T]... This is where his brother [Rikishi] got jealous of him [Umaga],&quot; she claimed.Rikishi Fatu thinks Zilla Fatu will join WWERikishi, as previously mentioned, often speaks highly of his family members, whether they're with WWE or not. Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, is ready to join the Stamford-based promotion and could also skip the developmental system.&quot;Solo [Sikoa] went through it [NXT], but I already knew that Solo was already ready in case he needed to go to the next level. And I feel the same way for Zilla [Fatu]. I think it's not a bad thing if he goes to NXT. I think it's a good thing. I think it's a good thing for those that are down there that are not up into the big show yet to get to know who Zilla Fatu is,&quot; Fatu said.The opinion was given before the allegations, and it'll be interesting to see if Rikishi responds to these claims in the coming days.If you use quotes from the article, please provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.