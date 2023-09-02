Major announcement teased ahead of Cody Rhodes' segment at WWE Payback

The former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes is set to make an appearance at WWE Payback tonight. The 38-year-old star is not on the premium live event's match card but would be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect show.

Ahead of the Payback PLE, The Dynamite From Down Under has teased that he would make a major announcement on his show. The 33-year-old star is set to premier this first-ever Premium Live Event version of The Grayson Waller Effect in Pittsburg, PA.

On this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the Australian star teamed up with Austin Theory to take on LWO members Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio. Followed by Waller's main roster call-up, he picked up his first win on the blue brand in a tag team match.

The 33-year-old star took to Twitter to tease that he has "an all time scoop" featuring Cody Rhodes on the segment. Waller's tease has fuelld speculation about John Cena's potential rival being The American Nightmare.

Check out the star's tweet below:

"It pays to keep my ear to the ground, because I have an all time scoop on the Grayson Waller Effect tomorrow," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' reportedly original plans for WWE SmackDown during Bray Wyatt's tribute show

The American Nightmare was present during Bray Wyatt's tribute show on WWE SmackDown.

Triple H and company booked the blue show around Wyatt and Hall of Famer Terry Funk after their demise. WWE paid respect to the fallen stars with a traditional ten-bell salute.

During the segment, Cody Rhodes stood on the entrance ramp alongside The Wyatt Family, The Game, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and others.

However, the 38-year-old was originally there only to work a SmackDown dark match after the main event. But since Rhodes and Wyatt had a family history, he appeared on WWE TV to honor him.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what scoop Grayson Waller has, or does it concern Rhodes and John Cena by any chance.

What do you think of Cody Rhodes without a match at Payback 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here