Major change planned for WWE tag team on RAW - Reports

A popular duo is set to receive a major change during tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were once bitter enemies but now have reunited once again to form the DIY tag team. Gargano was absent from WWE television for a substantial period, and Ciampa even started handing out missing posters to find his tag team partner.

Gargano returned on the October 2 edition of the red brand after Gunther defeated Ciampa to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Imperium attacked the challenger after the match and Johnny Wrestling made the save.

According to a new report from Xero News, Gargano and Ciampa are set to get new entrance music as a team. Xero News noted that DIY will be debuting a new brand theme song tonight and it is locked in. Gargano previously stated that the duo would be getting new music during a recent Twitch stream.

"DIY debut new theme song tonight as well. Completely locked in, brand new", Xero News posted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims Wade Barrett made Johnny Gargano look like a child

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed Johnny Gargano's return to the company and noted that he looked small next to a RAW commentator.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that the company have Michael Cole do backstage interviews after watching Wade Barrett interview Johnny Gargano. Russo noted that Barrett towered over the WWE Superstar during the interview.

"Bro, did you see how much bigger Barrett was than Johnny Gargano in that sit-down interview? Gargano looked like he was his 12-year-old son. The difference in size was un-freakin-believable. Why would you do that? Put Michael Cole in that spot. Why would you put a guy who is a legit professional wrestler sitting down with him where he looked like a little boy." [55:30 – 56:20]

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa captured the NXT Tag Team Championships as DIY before their epic rivalry against each other in WWE's developmental brand. Both stars also have caputred the NXT Championship, but have not found the same success on the main roster. It will be fascintating to see how fans react to DIY and their new entrance music later tonight on WWE RAW.

