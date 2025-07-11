Major debut announced for WWE SmackDown

A major main roster debut has been announced for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand is the final show ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025 this weekend.

Ad

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Zaria and Sol Ruca at Evolution on Sunday night.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, a Fatal 4-Way match has been announced featuring Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca, and Kairi Sane. It will be Sol Ruca's debut match on the main roster, and you can check out WWE's announcement in the post below.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Roxanne Perez is serving as the replacement for Liv Morgan, who suffered a shoulder injury last month and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Raquel Rodriguez competed in a Street Fight against Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia but came up short. Rhea Ripley will be challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution 2025.

WWE veteran praises Sol Ruca as a performer

RAW star Natalya recently complimented Sol Ruca as a performer and suggested that the Women's North American Champion had a bright future.

Ad

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Natalya stated that Ruca was very creative. She added that the 25-year-old is very respectful backstage and was hoping to get the chance to work with her someday.

"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day." [0:52 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Ruca and Zaria can capture the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Evolution this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE