Major face turn could happen at WWE SNME, says Vince Russo, with an interesting twist

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 11, 2025 14:38 GMT
Saturday Night
Saturday Night's Main Event takes place in Atlanta! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta is set to feature WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's final match in the promotion. Meanwhile, Vince Russo thinks there's a possibility that a major name could turn face with an interesting twist.

Gunther has dominated the competition in the Stamford-based promotion for years, only taking a few losses in the company. Apart from a total of three losses on WWE's main roster, The Ring General has often remained a heel, and fans have cheered for him and praised his in-ring skills.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, a fan on YouTube asked Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman if it would be possible for Gunther to turn face and save Goldberg from Seth Rollins' faction if the group decides to make an appearance. The former WWE writer agreed to the possibility of Gunther turning face at the event, and the given scenario isn't bad.

"That's not a bad case scenario whatsoever," Russo said. (From 1:01:49 to 1:01:54)
Veteran thinks Gunther could turn face at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Seth Rollins' faction is the fastest-rising stable on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary cemented his dominance when he became a two-time Money in the Bank winner against five other notable names in California.

On K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the WCW veteran expressed that he thinks Rollins' faction having the briefcase could easily help Gunther become a popular babyface on the brand.

Moreover, Inferno believes The Ring General could be a face but remain a dominant name by feuding with the members without any help from anyone else.

"I think Gunther's face turn is ripe for the taking because the heel faction has the briefcase. They can actually do that. They do it where Rollins cashes in on Gunther. Gunther goes from the hunter to the hunted to being the hunter of that [Rollins'] faction, you know, like a babyface going against three others with no help and not wanting any help. You know what I'm saying? I don't know. He could. It's out there," Inferno said. (From 01:30 to 01:58)
It'll be interesting to see if Gunther leaves Saturday Night's Main Event with the World Heavyweight Championship.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

