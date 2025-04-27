Major Gunther angle announced for WWE RAW following suspension

Gunther left the WWE Universe reeling after attacking Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, just two days after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows. After punishment was recently handed down to The Ring General, further developments are now set for the red brand.

The Ring General snapped on the RAW commentators last week in Las Vegas. Gunther was then issued a fine by Adam Pearce, but the amount was not revealed. He was also suspended indefinitely, as the General Manager was furious with what went down. Sources later revealed that Gunther asked for time off, which is why they did the attack angle.

Boomstick will have a live in-ring mic on RAW tomorrow night. The RAW General Manager took to X/Twitter today to announce an update for Monday's show, noting that McAfee had requested time to address Gunther. Pearce will not be there this week, fueling speculation on The Ring General crashing McAfee's segment, perhaps as the catalyst to a lengthy hiatus after last week.

"Pat McAfee has requested time to talk about what happened between he and the newly-suspended Gunther. I have approved that request, you will hear from Pat tomorrow night," Adam Pearce said.

WWE has not confirmed Gunther for Backlash on May 10 in St. Louis, and he is not advertised on the company website. However, the Enterprise Center has The Ring General scheduled to appear, and the Uso rematch is rumored at some point, depending on the Austrian's time off.

WWE RAW updated lineup for Monday

WWE RAW will return to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, this week with the build to Backlash. Below is the updated lineup:

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will fill in for one night only; Becky Lynch will explain attack on Lyra Valkyria; Pat McAfee will address Gunther's actions; Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker will appear; Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez.

WWE and the arena also have several superstars advertised to appear at RAW. The following names are listed as well: Penta, Jey Uso, The New Day, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Gunther, AJ Styles, and Logan Paul.

